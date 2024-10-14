Omar Abdullah To Take Oath At New Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister On October 16

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invited Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah and his council of ministers to take the Oath of Office at SKICC on October 16.

In a letter issued by the LG from Raj Bhawan, he stated, “I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. As previously discussed, I shall administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to you and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers at SKICC, Srinagar, on 16th October 2024 at 11:30 a.m.”

The letter further added, “I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavours in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The letter also stated, “I have received a letter dated 11th October 2024 from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, informing me that you have been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party.”

It stated, “I have received letters from Tariq Hameed Karra, President of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, G. N. Malik, Secretary of CPI(M), Shri Pankaj Kumar Gupta, National Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party and Independent MLAs, including Payare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Ch. Mohd. Akram, Dr. Rameshwar Singh, and Muzafar Iqbal Khan, offering support for the formation of the Government led by you.”

Omar Abdullah wrote on X and said, “pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha, who handed over a letter from the LG office inviting me to form the next government in J&K.”

Earlier, Omar had met LG Manoj Sinha on Friday and presented letters of support while staking his claim for government formation in J&K. He informed reporters that the oath ceremony would take a few days, as the LG office needed to send the documents to Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi and then to the Home Ministry. The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, issued a notification late yesterday evening to end the President’s Rule in J&K, paving the way for the new government to take charge of the UT.

The recently concluded Assembly polls, held after a decade, resulted in a divided mandate—the National Conference swept Kashmir with 42 seats while the BJP maintained an upper hand in the Jammu region by winning 29 seats.