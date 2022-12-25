topStoriesenglish
On camera, MP man brutally thrashes girlfriend after she asks him to marry her

A case was registered against 24-year-old man for beating up his 19-year-old girlfriend after she asked him to marry her.

Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 02:14 PM IST|Source: PTI

Rewa: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up by her boyfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district after she asked him to marry her, police said on Saturday. The police have registered a case against the 24-year-old man after a video of the alleged incident, which took place on Wednesday, surfaced on social media, an official said.

According to preliminary information, the man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said.

The victim and the accused were in a relationship and a dispute occurred between them, following which he beat her up, he said.

In the video, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially gets irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face.

The victim had come to the police station to inform about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released, the official said.

However, when the video of the attack surfaced, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who is now arrested.

Warning: Disturbing visuals, foul language

The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

