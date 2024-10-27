'On Dare' Drunk Man Ignites Fire At Petrol Pump In Hyderabad, Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a man, who was believed to be in an inebriated state, ignited a lighter and started fire at a petrol pump in Hyderabad on Saturday, according to officials. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The man behind the incident was identified as Chiran.

He arrived at the fuel station in the Nacharam area in an intoxicated state and was holding a cigarette lighter, according to media reports. All this began after one of the employees at the fuel station, Arun, asked the accused if he was planning to light up the device. He then challenged and dared Chiran to “do it if he had the guts.”

Drunk Man Ignites Fire at Hyderabad Petrol Pump



In a reckless act at a petrol pump in Nacharam, a man from Bihar ignited a lighter while fuel was being dispensed, endangering himself and bystanders, including a woman and her child. The Nacharam police have arrested two men,… pic.twitter.com/9TiR1A4qsc — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) October 27, 2024

Chiran responded to the challenge presented by Arun and ignited the lighter, which sparked a sudden fire as fuel was being dispensed into a scooter. In the CCTV footage, the frightening moment was captured when a woman and a child standing nearby had a narrow escape as the blaze broke out, while others ran to safety amid the sudden chaos.

Following the incident, the police arrested both the men—Chiran, who ignited the fire, and Arun, who provoked and challenged the accused. Both were charged over “mischief by fire and explosives.” The accused, who hail from Bihar, will be presented in court, the police said. “This dangerous act not only put lives at risk but could have caused a catastrophic explosion, especially in this crowded area with heavy traffic,” NDTV quoted Inspector G Rudvir Kumar, Nacharam Police, as saying.