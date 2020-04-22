हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

On Earth Day, PM Narendra Modi gives a 'shout out' to all coronavirus COVID-19 warriors

''Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19,'' PM Modi said.

On Earth Day, PM Narendra Modi gives a &#039;shout out&#039; to all coronavirus COVID-19 warriors

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a big shout out to all those engaged in the fight against the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion,” PM Modi said in his tweet.

''Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19,'' PM Modi said.

Every year, Earth Day is celebrated all over the world on April 22 to show support for environmental protection.

In his message on the eve of World Earth Day on Tuesday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said it is time people revisit and re-invent developmental and economic strategies.

“We must reinvent the future on more sustainable lines by drawing appropriate lessons from the past and the harsh present,” he said.

The closure of factories, industries, cancellation of flights and a lesser number of vehicles plying on the roads have led to a remarkable reduction in air pollution levels, Naidu pointed out.

