हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sharad Pawar

One held for impersonating Sharad Pawar and making fake calls to Maharashtra CMO

The alert officer, smelling something fishy, called back Silver Oaks to verify the call, only to discover that the 81-year old leader was even not present at home.  

One held for impersonating Sharad Pawar and making fake calls to Maharashtra CMO
Image credit: PTI

Mumbai: In a bizarre development, two persons allegedly impersonated Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar in two different incidents in Mumbai and Pune, sending shockwaves in the political circles on Thursday (August 12).

Separate complaints were lodged with the Chakan Police in Pune and the Gamdevi Police in Mumbai, leading to the detention of one suspect. Further investigations are underway.

In both instances, the callers made calls from a number purportedly belonging to Pawar`s residence -- Silver Oaks in south Mumbai -- and `spoke` in his voice.

In the first instance, a call was made to a senior bureaucrat in the Mantralaya seeking some official favour, with the caller claiming to be calling from the home of Pawar.

The alert officer, smelling something fishy, called back Silver Oaks to verify the call, only to discover that the 81-year old leader was even not present at home.

ALSO READ: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan for Covaxin approval

Thereafter, a complaint was lodged with the Gamdevi Police, who are investigating the matter after detaining one suspect from Pune.

In the Pune incident, the caller imitating Pawar`s voice allegedly made some demands pertaining to an old business deal, but the other party smelt a rat and lodged a police complaint.

However, the exact nature of the conversations in both the incidents is not clear yet.

Senior NCP leaders like Jitendra Awhad, Mahesh Tapase, besides opposition leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar have expressed shock over the incidents, raising security and other implications.

They have demanded that the police should track the culprits and take stringent action against them for impersonating one of the senior-most political leaders in the country.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccine reduces complications, risk of death: WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sharad PawarFake callsPuneMumbai
Next
Story

India records 40,120 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in 24 hours

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day