Delhi Police

Over 1,000 Delhi Police officers tested positive for COVID since Jan 1

New Delhi: At least 1,000 personnel of the Delhi Police force, including Public Relations Officer and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days since January 1, 2022, reported ANI.

All the infected officers had been quarantined and are in home isolation, the Delhi Police announced.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police announced that over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The overall strength of the Delhi Police is over 80,000. Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus among police personnel.

This comes as India witnessed a massive surge in the daily COVID cases triggered by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since May 1 last year, said the state health department on Sunday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday decided not to impose lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and discussed further restrictions such as closing dine-in facilities in restaurants and scaling down seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, officials said.

