Over 30 Lakh Indians Went Abroad for Higher Education During 2017-22: Centre

New Delhi: More than 30 lakh Indians went abroad for higher education during 2017-2022, the Ministry of Education told Lok Sabha on Monday. The information was shared by Subhas Sarkar, the Union Education Minister of State, in a written response to a question by JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and others.

"Ministry of Home Affairs' Bureau of Immigration, maintains departure and arrival data of Indians. But there is no index for capturing the category of Indians going abroad for higher education purpose. Purpose of Indians going abroad for higher education is captured manually based either on their verbal disclosure or the type of visa of the destination country produced by them at the time of immigration clearance," he said.

Sarkar said 7.50 lakh Indians disclosed their purpose of visit as study or education while going abroad in 2022.

The number in preceding years was -- 4.4 lakh (2021), 2.59 lakh (2020), 5.86 lakh (2019), 5.17 lakh (2018) and 4.54 lakh (2017).

The minister was also asked if it is a fact that the money being spent by Indian students abroad is more than the education budget of the country, and if the government has any proposal to establish "International University of high standard" to save the said funds.

Responding to this part of the question, Sarkar said, "as of now there is no proposal to set up International University in the country".

"However, University Grants Commission (UGC) has drafted enabling Regulations to facilitate establishment of campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India.

"The draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions In India) Regulations, 2023 was placed in the public domain seeking feedback, suggestions, comments etc from all stakeholders by January 18, 2023. However, in view of the requests received from stakeholders, the last date for receiving comments on the draft Regulations has been extended till February 20," he said.