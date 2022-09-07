NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Over 80 per cent govt schools in India 'worse' than 'junkyards': Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Earlies this week PM Narendra Modi announced that 14,500 schools across India would be developed and upgraded.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:48 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Over 80 per cent govt schools in India 'worse' than 'junkyards': Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that more than 80 per cent government schools in the country are worse than junkyards. Continuing from Tuesday when he had termed the prime minister's decision to modernise 14,500 schools "a drop of water in the ocean", Kejriwal again pushed for a plan to upgrade all 10 lakh government schools in the country.

"In India, daily 27 crore students go to school daily, out of which 18 crore students go to government schools. The condition of 80 per cent government schools is worse than a junkyard. If we are giving such education to crores of our children, imagine how the country will be developed," Kejriwal said in his letter written in Hindi.

"You have made a plan for the modernisation of 14,500 schools but if we work at this pace, it will take 100 years to upgrade all our government schools. I request you to prepare a plan for the redevelopment of all 10 lakh government run schools in the country," he added.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, PM Modi announced that 14,500 schools across the country would be developed and upgraded under the 'PM-SHRI Yojana'.

They will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including labs, smart classrooms, libraries and sports facilities, he said.

Addressing an online press conference a day later, Kejriwal responded by saying Modi should prepare a plan in consultation with all states to upgrade the country's 10 lakh government schools over the next five years.

"India cannot become the number one country in the world without ensuring free quality education for every child," Kejriwal had said.

Live Tv

Arvind KejriwalNarendra ModiPM ModiGovernment schoolsgovt schools

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh