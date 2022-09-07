New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that more than 80 per cent government schools in the country are worse than junkyards. Continuing from Tuesday when he had termed the prime minister's decision to modernise 14,500 schools "a drop of water in the ocean", Kejriwal again pushed for a plan to upgrade all 10 lakh government schools in the country.

"In India, daily 27 crore students go to school daily, out of which 18 crore students go to government schools. The condition of 80 per cent government schools is worse than a junkyard. If we are giving such education to crores of our children, imagine how the country will be developed," Kejriwal said in his letter written in Hindi.

"You have made a plan for the modernisation of 14,500 schools but if we work at this pace, it will take 100 years to upgrade all our government schools. I request you to prepare a plan for the redevelopment of all 10 lakh government run schools in the country," he added.

प्रधानमंत्री जी को मेरा पत्र। उन्होंने 14,500 स्कूलों को अपग्रेड करने का एलान किया, बहुत अच्छा। लेकिन देश में 10 लाख सरकारी स्कूल हैं। इस तरह तो सारे स्कूल ठीक करने में सौ साल से ज़्यादा लग जाएँगे। आपसे अनुरोध है कि सभी दस लाख स्कूलों को एक साथ ठीक करने का प्लान बनाया जाए। pic.twitter.com/Cegk9XvIDZ September 7, 2022

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, PM Modi announced that 14,500 schools across the country would be developed and upgraded under the 'PM-SHRI Yojana'.

They will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including labs, smart classrooms, libraries and sports facilities, he said.

Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in the recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP. September 5, 2022

Addressing an online press conference a day later, Kejriwal responded by saying Modi should prepare a plan in consultation with all states to upgrade the country's 10 lakh government schools over the next five years.

"India cannot become the number one country in the world without ensuring free quality education for every child," Kejriwal had said.