Oxygen saturation of 92 or 93 not critical, don’t misuse oxygen cylinders: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (May 6) issued guidelines regarding the usage of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) amid its rising demand due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria, who was quoted by the ministry, oxygen saturation level of 92 or 93 should not be considered critical.

However, Guleria added that such levels indicate that one should prepare to reach the hospital for treatment.

“Oxygen saturation of 92 or 93 should not be considered critical. Instead, this level is only a buffer which enables the patient to reach hospital on time,” Guleria said.

“If your Oxygen saturation level is 94% or above, it still means there is sufficient oxygen in our body. There is no need to panic. Misusing the same by a person with normal levels of oxygen can deprive someone whose saturation level is well below 90% or 80%,” he added.

Guleria stressed the need for judicious use of oxygen as its shortage has become a major concern in hospitals across the country. He also advised against hoarding oxygen cylinders for possible use in the future.

“Judicious use of oxygen is the need of the hour. Misuse of oxygen cylinders is a serious matter of concern these days. A few people stock Oxygen Cylinders at home fearing that they may need it later. This is not advisable,” he said.

It is important for citizens to ensure judicious use of the vital product, especially during a public health emergency, the ministry said.

“Misuse or overstocking of these will only lead to panic and black marketing,” it added.

The statement further noted that Oxygen is crucial for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19, since the disease affects lung functioning.

“Shortness of breath or difficulty of breathing is one of the most common symptoms in patients with severe COVID-19. It also hampers the supply of oxygen to various parts of the body. They hence need oxygen therapy, to be supplied through medical oxygen,” read the statement.

Live TV