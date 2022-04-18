हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

'Padhta Punjab': Sangrur SSP to contribute part of his salary for education of farmers' daughters

Mandeep S Sidhu, posted for the third time in the district, decided to contribute Rs 51,000 from his first pay followed by Rs 21,000 every month till the time he is posted there.

&#039;Padhta Punjab&#039;: Sangrur SSP to contribute part of his salary for education of farmers&#039; daughters
Photo: ANI

Sangrur: A Punjab police official from the Sangrur district has decided to contribute a part of his salary to the education of the daughters of farmers who die by suicide due to financial constraints.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep S Sidhu, posted for the third time in the district, decided to contribute Rs 51,000 from his first pay followed by Rs 21,000 every month till the time he is posted here.

He has taken this initiative under his `Padhta Punjab` campaign which has inspired two major industrialists to come forward and join the campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said, "In a small effort to help the daughters of farmers who die by suicide due to financial constraints, I have announced to pay a sum of Rs 51,000 from my first pay followed by Rs 21,000 every month till the time I`m (posted) here (Sangrur)."

"I have got the opportunity to be the SSP of Sangrur for the third time. I thought that I am being posted repeatedly here, so I should do something for the people. Sangrur is the largest producer of paddy in Punjab. I am a son of a farmer and I felt that for the farmers who die by suicide due to money crunch, their daughter`s education should be ensured. I did not have this plan earlier, but when I was assigned this charge for the third time, this thought crossed my mind," the SSP added.

Speaking about the industrialists who wished to join him in his campaign, Sidhu said that one of them wished to contribute Rs 21 lakh and another Rs 26 lakh.

"My initiative also motivated two industrialists. One of them wished to contribute Rs 21 lakhs. Another industrialist handed over a cheque of about Rs 26 lakhs for 9-12 class students from 13 government schools in Dhuri. These students won`t have to pay any fees this year," he added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabPunjab educationSangrurFarmers
Next
Story

Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, stones pelted at police personnel

Must Watch

PT1M13S

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's custody extended till April 22