Sangrur: A Punjab police official from the Sangrur district has decided to contribute a part of his salary to the education of the daughters of farmers who die by suicide due to financial constraints.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep S Sidhu, posted for the third time in the district, decided to contribute Rs 51,000 from his first pay followed by Rs 21,000 every month till the time he is posted here.

He has taken this initiative under his `Padhta Punjab` campaign which has inspired two major industrialists to come forward and join the campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said, "In a small effort to help the daughters of farmers who die by suicide due to financial constraints, I have announced to pay a sum of Rs 51,000 from my first pay followed by Rs 21,000 every month till the time I`m (posted) here (Sangrur)."

"I have got the opportunity to be the SSP of Sangrur for the third time. I thought that I am being posted repeatedly here, so I should do something for the people. Sangrur is the largest producer of paddy in Punjab. I am a son of a farmer and I felt that for the farmers who die by suicide due to money crunch, their daughter`s education should be ensured. I did not have this plan earlier, but when I was assigned this charge for the third time, this thought crossed my mind," the SSP added.

Speaking about the industrialists who wished to join him in his campaign, Sidhu said that one of them wished to contribute Rs 21 lakh and another Rs 26 lakh.

"My initiative also motivated two industrialists. One of them wished to contribute Rs 21 lakhs. Another industrialist handed over a cheque of about Rs 26 lakhs for 9-12 class students from 13 government schools in Dhuri. These students won`t have to pay any fees this year," he added.