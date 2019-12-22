हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nowshera

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector

The unprovoked ceasefire violation from Pakistan side by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC began at around 10:15 am today.

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Nowshera sector

Rajouri: Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation from Pakistan side by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC began at around 10:15 am today. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on the intervening night of December 21 and 22, the Pakistan Army had violated ceasefire at multiple locations in the Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch, which was retaliated by the Indian forces. 

