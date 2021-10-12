हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravinder Raina

Pakistan conspiring against India to disrupt peace in Kashmir Valley, says BJP leader Ravinder Raina

The BJP President of Jammu and Kashmir also slammed Mehbooba Mufti and alleged that she always speaks the language of Separatists. 

Pakistan conspiring against India to disrupt peace in Kashmir Valley, says BJP leader Ravinder Raina
File Photo

New Delhi: The BJP President of Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina on Monday said that the terrorists and Pakistan have conspired against the union territory as the Narendra Modi-led government has accelerated development projects in the UT. He also attacked the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and said that she always speaks the `language` of separatists.

"The way the Modi government at the Centre has accelerated development work in Jammu and Kashmir and brotherhood and unity is getting stronger, the terrorists and the supporters of Pakistan are trying to conspire against J-K to derail the development process and disrupt peace in the Valley," Raina told ANI.

Citing the dastardly attacks on the civilians and the killing of five soldiers in the recent terrorist attacks in the Valley, the BJP leader "appreciated the bravery of the soldiers and said that they have thwarted every conspiracy of Pakistan and terrorists."

Live TV

Slamming Mehbooba Mufti over her tweet on farmers` protest on Monday, Raina alleged that the former Jammu and Kashmir CM always talks about Taliban, Pakistan, Lashkar, Jaish and Hizbul Mujahideen and always speaks the language of Separatists. 

"She always tries to break society by inciting hatred in society," he said.

Earlier on Monday, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives during a counter-terrorist operation in J&K`s Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges.

