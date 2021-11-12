Pakistan issues around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees to celebrate Guru Nanak Birth anniversary

New Delhi: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees to participate in the 552nd Birth Anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

The Sikh jatha will be visiting various cities in Pakistan to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib along with Gurdwara Sacha Souda Sahib, Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur from November 17-26, 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Nehru – Liyaqat pact, India and Pakistan have been issuing pilgrim visas to the nationals of respective countries to visit their religious place in each other countries.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC) the premier body of the Sikhs writes letters to the Indian prime minister and foreign minister while demanding ding to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor which was inaugurated on November 9, 2021 but was closed on March 16, 2020 in an effort to stop spreading of coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Declare Batala a district before 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa urges Punjab CM

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur in her letters to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar demanded that Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor which is connected to the faith of the Sangat should be opened immediately and this initiative should be taken on the occasion of Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said, "the Corridor which was closed temporarily due to COVID-19, now life has returned to normal and flights to foreign countries have also resumed. The government has also allowed political and religious gatherings and events with COVID-19 protocol."

Pakistan expects thousands of Sikh Pilgrims from other countries along with India to attend the event.

Live TV