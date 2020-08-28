हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan resorts to intense shelling along LoC in Degwar, Malti sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Degwar and Malti sectors.

Pakistan resorts to intense shelling along LoC in Degwar, Malti sectors in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch
House damaged due to mortar shelling by Pakistan troops in Mankot sector in Poonch (PTI)

JAMMU: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to intense shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday (August 28) night, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly, he said.

"Around 10 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Degwar and Malti sectors," the spokesperson said.

He said the cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received. 

There has been no report of any casualty on the Indian side so far. 

Jammu and KashmirPoonchCeasefire violationsDegwarMaltiIndian ArmyMortar
