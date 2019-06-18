Pakistan’s ISI gets new control room in Nepal to carry out terror activities in Kashmir

With increased security by Indian forces along the border with Pakistan, it has become difficult for the neighbouring country to orchestrate terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, Pakistan’s ISI is now making attempts to organise terror activities in the state through Nepal.

According to an intelligence report, the agencies have received information about terrorists meeting ISI operatives and commanders of terrorist groups in Nepal over the past few months.

Sources have told Zee News that at least two terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir went to Nepal in March and April. The terrorists met some top commanders of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in a meeting organised by the ISI.

The terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir were introduced to three other terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen group. Following the meeting, all five terrorists were sent to Jammu and Kashmir to carry out anti-India terror activities.

Officials of intelligence agencies have said that though the terrorists are directed by the ISI to attack security forces, they now fear they are constantly being monitored by Indian forces and agencies. This fear has compelled the ISI to help the terrorists in the Valley via Nepal route. It is also suspected that the terrorists are also provided required funds during their visits to Nepal.

A senior Indian official told Zee News that steps have been taken to curb terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir and strict vigil has also been maintained along the Line of Control and the International Border. These developments made it difficult for the ISI to channelise the terrorists in the Valley and hence it took the Nepal route.

The authorities are trying to find as to how many terrorists went from Jammu and Kashmir to Nepal over the past few months.

In a report sent to the Union Home Ministry by the intelligence agencies recently, terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba was making attempts to create a base in Gorakhpur and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, targeting regions that are close to the Nepal border.

Lashkar operative Muhammad Umar Madni has been entrusted with the responsibility of expanding its network in the area. Madni was also sent to Kolkata in West Bengal and Darbhanga in Bihar on several occasions for the purpose.