Pakistan-trained terrorists planning terror attacks in J&K, warn intelligence sources

New Delhi/Srinagar: Intelligence sources have warned that Pakistan-trained terrorists are planning to carry out terror attacks in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the days to come.

According to intelligence sources, a group of around 20 terrorists associated with the Taliban are being trained by Pakistan's Special Service Group in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad to carry out terror attacks in J&K.

The Pakistan-backed terror outfits are planning to make more attempts to infiltrate into the Indian side of the border, the intelligence sources said. The Pakistani Army is trying to push terrorists into the Indian side and many groups of terrorists have been spotted roaming at their launch pads across the Line of Control.

Two groups of unidentified terrorists, concentrated at Pakistan Post and Sardari, opposite Gurez Sector, are planning to infiltrate into the Indian side. Another group of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, concentrated at Kel and Tejian, opposite the Machhal Sector, ae looking for an opportune time to infiltrate into the Indian border.

On the other hand, terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba have been concentrated at Nattar village in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan Army post at Badmash Complex.



This comes hours after the security forces foiled another Pulwama-style attack by intercepting a vehicle in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, which was carrying improvised explosive device (IED) to target security forces convoy on Thursday,

Jammu & Kashmir Police said that security agencies had prior inputs about the possible suicide attack by the Pakistan-backed terrorists, and by intercepting it timely, a major tragedy has been averted.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said that “security forces stopped the suicide attacker at two checkpoints and fired warning shots but the vehicle kept moving jumped both points but he (attacker) left behind the vehicle late night yesterday at Ayegund area of Rajpora, Pulwama.”

Police said that the attack was being planned on the 17th day of Ramadhan - the holy Islamic day of Jang-e-Badr, but due to an alert and continued anti-terror operation, the plan was foiled.

Intel sources said that a group of unidentified terrorists is planning to attempt weapon snatching at Bijhbehara in Anantnag and are likely to attack the on Jammu and Kashmir Police in Yaripora, Kulgam & Qazigund.

From the chatter across the LOC, it has also emerged that the Pakistan-backed terror groups might launch fidayeen attacks on the Indian security forces attack along the stretch near Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.