Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, injure civilians

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In Rajouri, Pakistani Army violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector at about 6 pm.

In Poonch, the Pakistani troops targetted civilians at around 6.15 pm. They fired with small arms and continued intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Degwar, Malti and Dallan areas in Poonch.

As it targeted civilian areas, several innocent civilians were injured. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.