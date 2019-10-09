Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Degwar sector, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistani forces violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Sources said that Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at around 6:45 pm. Indian Army retaliated befittingly forcing Pakistani forces to stop firing at 7:15 pm.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani Army had violated ceasefire in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing and shelling from Pakistani forces had continued for over 12 hours in the region.

According to officials, for the last 15 days, the Pakistani forces have been continuously firing and shelling mortars in the Hiranagar sector, leading to fear among the locals. Earlier, talking about the same, one of the locals told ANI that 'people in the region have been living in constant fear and their daily life has been hit due to the firing from across the border.'

He added that they haven't received any help from the administration or any other government official. "We don`t see any official coming here to take stock of the situation," another local told the news agency.