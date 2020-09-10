Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar gets brutally trolled for her post on Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Pakistani journalist Meher Tarar responded to Kangana Ranaut who likened BMC's action to demolish her plush Pali Hill office in Mumbai to that of the neighbouring country's lack of democracy.

Meher Tarar took to Twitter to express her anger at the comparison. She wrote, "Dear Kangana, please fight your political/other battles without involving our country's name. In Pakistan, houses or offices of national heroes are not demolished."

After this, many Twitter users started raising questions about Pakistan and started trolling Mehr Tarar.

Here's what people wrote:

One user said, "U r right, in Pakistan no houses, offices are demolished. Only People are gathered to demolished minorities religious sites."

While other responded, "National heros:Dawood, Hafiz, Sallauddin, Osama, Imran khan."

Another user said, "Come on .. hame pta haii kya hota hai pakistan me .. sidha mar hi dia jata hai ya disappear hi kar dete haii. (We know what happens in Pakistan... either they are killed or they disappear)."

The bitter face-off between Kangana and the Maharashtra government turned ugly on Wednesday after the demolition process. The BMC demolished "illegal alterations" at Kangana's office in Pali Hill.

Though the actress managed to obtain a stay order from the high court, the court further asked the BMC to file a reply on the actress' petition, barely a couple of hours after the its officials started bulldozing the premises.

Kangana Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) drew the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC.

Pakistani journalist Meher Tarar, had made headlines in India after Shashi Tharoor's deceased wife Sunanda Pushkar had accused the former of having an affiar with Shashi Tharoor.