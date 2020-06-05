Pakistan's ISI conspiring to increase terrorism activities in Jammu & Kashmir: Sources

New Delhi: Pakistan's ISI is busy recruiting terrorists on the ground to increase terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch-Rajouri belt. The ongoing encounter in Rajouri is part of this conspiracy etched by Pakistan's ISI, according to highly placed sources in security agencies.

As per an intelligence agency report, the ISI is plotting to increase terrorist activities by recruiting over the ground workers to their network.

The information about the ISI conspiracy was revealed earlier this year. The terrorist organisations in Jammu are making several attempts to execute a terrorist attack.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, there were reports of an encounter between terrorists and security forces in which a terrorist was killed.

An encounter had began as the Army and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district after reciving specific inputs about the presence of infiltrating terrorists.

Meanwhile, one jawan of the Indian Army has been killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Thursday (June 4) evening. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at around 7 pm to which the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

According to officials, the Pakistan army targeted the forwards areas in Sunderbani sector.

While earlier on Thursday, one civilian was injured after a police party was attacked by terrorists in south Kashmir`s Kulgam.