हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu & Kashmir

Pakistan's ISI conspiring to increase terrorism activities in Jammu & Kashmir: Sources

Pakistan's ISI is busy recruiting terrorists on the ground to increase terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch-Rajouri belt. The ongoing encounter in Rajouri is part of this conspiracy etched by Pakistan's ISI, according to highly placed sources in security agencies.

Pakistan&#039;s ISI conspiring to increase terrorism activities in Jammu &amp; Kashmir: Sources

New Delhi: Pakistan's ISI is busy recruiting terrorists on the ground to increase terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch-Rajouri belt. The ongoing encounter in Rajouri is part of this conspiracy etched by Pakistan's ISI, according to highly placed sources in security agencies.

As per an intelligence agency report, the ISI is plotting to increase terrorist activities by recruiting over the ground workers to their network.

The information about the ISI conspiracy was revealed earlier this year. The terrorist organisations in Jammu are making several attempts to execute a terrorist attack.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, there were reports of an encounter between terrorists and security forces in which a terrorist was killed.

An encounter had began as the Army and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district after reciving specific inputs about the presence of infiltrating terrorists.

Meanwhile, one jawan of the Indian Army has been killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Thursday (June 4) evening. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at around 7 pm to which the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

According to officials, the Pakistan army targeted the forwards areas in Sunderbani sector. 

While earlier on Thursday, one civilian was injured after a police party was attacked by terrorists in south Kashmir`s Kulgam. 

Tags:
Jammu & KashmirPakistan ISIIndian Army
Next
Story

Rath Yatra 2020: Deba Snana Purnima festival of Holy Trinity begins in Puri — Check photos
  • 2,26,770Confirmed
  • 6,348Deaths

Full coverage

  • 65,73,286Confirmed
  • 3,87,898Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M47S

Watch debate on recent spying by an ISI spy on Indian diplomat