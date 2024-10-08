Pampore Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: JKPDP Eyes Seat As J&K Sees Polls After A Decade

Pampore Assembly Election Result: The counting of votes in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is being held today. The elections were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Assembly polls were held after a decade and for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

With the counting of votes all set to begin, the Pampore Assembly seat will be one of the constituencies in focus in the valley.

The constituency is a general (GEN) seat. The Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) and the JKN are the key parties in the constituency. JKPDP has fielded Zahoor Ahmad Mir from the seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi.

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Zahoor Ahmad Mir from JKPDP bagged the seat with a margin of 3,498 votes. He got 16,239 votes with a vote share of 44.38% and defeated Yawar Ali Abass Masoodi from JKN, who garnered 12,741 votes (34.82%).

As far as the results of the 2008 Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are concerned, JKPDP's Ahmad won the seat. He received 11,117 votes and had a vote share of 36.84%. INC candidate Mohd Anwar Bhat got 5,969 votes (19.78%) and was the runner-up. Zahoor Ahmad defeated Mohd Anwar Bhat by a margin of 5,148 votes.

