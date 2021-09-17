हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAN-Aadhaar

PAN-Aadhaar linkage deadline extended, here's how to do it

The due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the I-T Act has been extended from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

PAN-Aadhaar linkage deadline date extended till March 31, 2022

The government on Friday extended by six months till March 2022 the deadline to link PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline has been extended which will ease compliance.

"Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September, 2021 to 31st March, 2022," it said.

Also, the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the I-T Act has been extended from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Further, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has been extended to March 2022.

