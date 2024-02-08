'Pandavas Asked For Five Villages, Hindus Asking For Only Three': CM Yogi Adityanath On Mathura, Kashi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday made it clear that Hindus are ready for mutual settlement for the Kashi and Mathura pilgrim sites but if the Muslim sides don't agree, then the legal battle will continue. Citing the Mahabharat incident when Lord Krishna went to Kauravas and Duryodhana as a messenger for dispute settlement seeking only five villages for Pandavas, CM Yogi said that Hindus are asking for only three- Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah site in Mathura and the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi are the two other disputed lands that Hindus have been claiming. "Injustice was done to Ayodhya. When I talk about injustice, we remember something 5 thousand years old... Lord Shri Krishna asked (Duryodhan) for half (of the property), but if that was difficult, then give only five villages. He talked about 5 villages. But the Hindu society and faith here are talking about only three (Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura). These are the three places that are the centre of our faith," he said.

Chief Minister quoted from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' and said, "Duryodhana wo bhi de na saka, Ashish samaj ke le na saka. Ulte, Hari ko bandhe chala, jo tha asadhya, sadhne chala." These lines from the poem in translation mean, Duryodhana couldn't even give (those 5 villages) and get blessed. Instead, he sought to tame Hari, which was impossible.

"Krishna had asked for five villages that time. Here, the society and its faith, for hundreds of years, was talking about three, just three...No where in the world, a majority society was seen pleading for getting their own land," Yogi Adityanath said, referring to the spots at Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, CM Yogi said, "Ayodhya City was brought within the purview of prohibitions and curfews by the previous governments. For centuries, Ayodhya was cursed with ugly intentions. It faced a planned disdain. Such treatment of public sentiments was perhaps never seen anywhere else. Ayodhya faced injustice," he said. CM Adityanath blamed votebank politics for the situation. "When politics kicks in and votes are looked at, dispute begins," he said.