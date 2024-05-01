New Delhi: A day after India rejected the Washington Post report related to Khalistani terrorist Gupatwant Singh Pannu's assassination plot, the United States said it is ‘regularly working’ with New Delhi in probing the accusations concerning the alleged plot to kill the separatist Sikh leader. India has vehemently dismissed the allegations of involvement of a RAW official in the plot, asserting that the report levied 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated' imputations on a serious matter. It added that an investigation into the case is underway.

As per the news agency PTI, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, “We continue to expect accountability from the Government of India based on the results of the Indian inquiry committee’s work, and we are regularly working with them and enquiring for additional updates.”

Patel stated that they would also persist in expressing their concerns directly to the Indian Government at senior levels. However, beyond that, Patel mentioned that they wouldn't delve deeper into the matter and would defer to the Department of Justice. This was in response to a question regarding The Washington Post report, which identified the RAW officer as Vikram Yadav and alleged his involvement in the plot to assassinate Pannun.

India Slams US Daily’s Report

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal denounced the report by the US daily on Tuesday, stating that it made unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter. Jaiswal further mentioned that a high-level inquiry committee, established by New Delhi to examine the information provided by the US regarding the alleged plot, was still investigating the case.

Jaiswal in New Delhi said that speculative and irresponsible comments regarding the ongoing investigation were not helpful.

India Refuted Alleged International Conspiracy

Last November, US prosecutors accused Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen, of teaming up with an Indian government worker in a failed plan to harm Pannun. Pannun is wanted in India for terrorism and holds citizenship in both the US and Canada. He's been labeled a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The claims about this plot surfaced after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Indian involvement in the killing of a separatist named Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last June. India strongly refuted these allegations.

On December 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India set up an inquiry to investigate the information provided by the US regarding the Pannun case because it relates to national security.