Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Exam Warriors, parents, and teachers virtually on April 7

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 5) announced that his annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held on Wednesday (April 7) in a new virtual format.

The PM will address Exam Warriors, parents, and teachers during his virtual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’. The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams is scheduled for April 7, the PM informed.

"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 PM on 7th April," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April...#PPC2021 pic.twitter.com/5CzngCQWwD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

The PM also tweeted a video where he can be heard saying, “We have been living under the shadow of coronavirus for the last one year and because of that I have to forego the charm of meeting you in person and have to be with you in a new format -- the first virtual edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.”

He also asserts that this is 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' but is not confined to just a discussion on 'Pariksha' or exams. It was mentioned in the video that the PM will engage children as a friend and also interact with teachers and parents during the virtual event.

Earlier in February, it was announced that this year’s annual interaction of the PM with students, parents and teachers will be held online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school and college students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

(With PTI inputs)

