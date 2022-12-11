topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA 2023

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 in January, here's how you can feature in PM Narendra Modi's interactive program

Students can register themselves for the writing competition between till Dec 30, 2022 to get a chance to interact with PM Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, scroll down for details.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 in January, here's how you can feature in PM Narendra Modi's interactive program

New Delhi:  The sixth addition of PM Modi's interactive programme with students, teachers and parents, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held in January 2023. Students of class 9 to 12 who wish to feature in the interactive programme with PM are required to register themselves for a writing competition that is being conducted at on various topics.

Students can register themselves for the writing competition between till Dec 30, 2022 on the official website- innovateindia.mygov.in. Students can follow the simple steps given here to register for Paiksha Pe Charcha writing competition or through the direct link given below

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Here's how to register

  • Visit the official website innovateindia.mygov.in
  • On the home page click on the participate button under the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' segment
  • Click on Participate now and select you category (student, teacher, or parent)
  • Click on 'Register Now' and register yourself by filling in the required details like Name Mobile Number, DOB etc

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Direct link for Writing Competition

  • Now login with the system-generated ID and password
  • Select the topic for the writing competition and submit your response
  • Students may also submit their questions for PM in a maximum of 500 characters.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Rewards for students

About 2050 students, teachers, and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC Kits by the Ministry of Education.

Live Tv

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections