Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 in January, here's how you can feature in PM Narendra Modi's interactive program

New Delhi: The sixth addition of PM Modi's interactive programme with students, teachers and parents, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held in January 2023. Students of class 9 to 12 who wish to feature in the interactive programme with PM are required to register themselves for a writing competition that is being conducted at on various topics.

Students can register themselves for the writing competition between till Dec 30, 2022 on the official website- innovateindia.mygov.in. Students can follow the simple steps given here to register for Paiksha Pe Charcha writing competition or through the direct link given below

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Here's how to register

Visit the official website innovateindia.mygov.in

On the home page click on the participate button under the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' segment

Click on Participate now and select you category (student, teacher, or parent)

Click on 'Register Now' and register yourself by filling in the required details like Name Mobile Number, DOB etc

Now login with the system-generated ID and password

Select the topic for the writing competition and submit your response

Students may also submit their questions for PM in a maximum of 500 characters.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Rewards for students

About 2050 students, teachers, and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC Kits by the Ministry of Education.