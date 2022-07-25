Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen is not accepting the Banga vibhushan award given by the West Bengal government. He has received many awards, Partha Chatterjee said through his family. "This time, someone new should be given that honor," Amartaya Sen said.

Amartya is currently abroad. He will not be present in Kolkata for the event Monday. According to sources, Amartya Sen's name was not included in the final list of awardees after hearing his opinion.

Incidentally, the Trinamool is a bit 'uneasy' about Partha Chatterjee when the news of Amartya's rejecting the Banga vibhushan award came to light. As a result, a section of the opposition camp (mainly CPM) started saying that Amartya took that decision in protest of the Partha's incident. However, according to sources, Amartya had made up his mind before the incident of Partha's arrest. The state government was also informed about it.

On Monday, the state government was supposed to honor two Nobel laureate economists - Amartya Sen and Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee - with Banga vibhushan along with other dignitaries. According to a source, Abhijit Banerjee is currently in France. Hence, he too won't be able to attend the event.

On Monday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will present Banga Bhushan and Banga Vibhushan awards to eminent persons from various fields at Nazrul Manch. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohamedan Sporting Club will also be honored with the Banga Vibhushan honor in recognition of their special contribution to Indian football. SSKM Super Specialty Hospital will also be given the same respect as an institution.

Incidentally, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty had called upon the dignitaries to reject the Banga Vibhushan and Banga Bhushan honors in the wake of the arrest by the ED of the state minister in Partha on charges of corruption in the recruitment of teachers and the recovery of more than Rs 21 crore. A section of the CPM claims that Amartya did not agree to accept the honor by responding to that call. However, according to sources, Amartya had informed his decision before that.