Passenger falls sick on Sharjah-bound Air India flight, declared dead after landing at Trivandrum airport

A United Arab Emirates-bound Air India flight was diverted to Trivandrum International Airport following an onboard medical emergency with a passenger on Tuesday.

The passenger was declared dead after landing, reported news agency ANI.

Air India Flight AI967 from Trivandrum to Sharjah, UAE was diverted back to Trivandrum airport due to a medical emergency on-board with a passenger, today. The passenger was declared dead after landing. pic.twitter.com/5pdhfq0CdT — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2019

Air India Flight AI967 took off from Trivandrum and was en route to Sharjah when the incident took place.

In February this year, a passenger onboard Bengaluru-Delhi Air India flight died after he complained of uneasiness mid-air. Sixty-year-old Jawahar Wali died on the way to a hospital in Bhopal on Tuesday. The flight made an emergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport after the passenger complained of uneasiness on-board, reported news agency PTI.