New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut in connection with the alleged money laundering in Patra Chawl land case, ANI reported. “Summons issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light,” the ED said. The date of Varsha Raut’s summon is not known as of now.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on late Sunday night. Earlier today, a Mumbai court extended Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8.

(This is a developing story)