'Patriotism, spiritualism is the power of India', Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra recalls Netaji on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: On Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary (January 23) the government has decided to celebrate it as 'Parakram Divas'.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha Member Subhash Chandra addressed a program 'Patriotic Happening' which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (US).

He congratulated VHP America for this event and said, 'I am happy that Indian Americans led by VHP America today organized programs in memory of two of India's heroic sons Swami Vivekananda (January 12) and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (January 23). My regards to all of you.

Patriotism and spiritualism make India a united country. It is the unity and solidarity of Indians that makes other countries our favorites," he said.

Remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra said that Netaji played a crucial role in unifying India.

Subhash Chandra recalled that when Netaji went to Germany from India, he made a broadcast debut for India in Berlin. He called upon Indians to join the 'Azad Hind Fauj'.

It was Swami Vivekananda's influence on Netaji that he understood the power of the people. In this way he united the people of the country.

Subhash Chandra said that Netaji shook the roots of the British rule in India, although the credit for the country's independence was taken by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

But it is true that Netaji and other freedom fighters of the country gave us freedom from the clutches of the British.

"After independence, Sardar Patel united the country and showed India the dream that we are living today," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata on Saturday (January 23, 2021) for 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

PM Modi during his scheduled visit will be at Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road on Saturday. He will preside over the inaugural function of the `Parakram Diwas` celebrations at Victoria Memorial.

The Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) in a release stated that a permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Netaji will be inaugurated on the occasion.

"A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released by the Prime Minister. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, will also be held," PMO said.

In the ceremony, a book based on Netaji's letters called "Book: Letters of Netaji (1926-1936)" will be unveiled. A felicitation ceremony will be held to honour INA veterans and other freedom fighters.

"Before this event, Prime Minister will visit the National Library where an International Conference "Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an 'Artists' Camp' are being organized. Prime Minister will interact with the artists and conference participants," it said.

The government recently announced that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday on January 23 every year will be celebrated as `Parakram Diwas'.

