Peace Party files curative petition in Supreme Court against Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi: A curative petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 21) against Ayodhya verdict by Peace Party, urging the apex court to reconsider its November 9 decision which he said was taken on the basis of faith.

Dr Mohamed Ayub, who heads the Peace Party, has represented Khalilabad constituency in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

Last year on December 12, the top court had dismissed all the 18 review petitions challenging the November 9 verdict, which paved the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, SA Nazeer, and Sanjeev Khanna had heard the petitions.

Notably, 18 petitions were filed by a group of 40 social workers to challenge the Supreme Court's historic decision.

On November 9, the apex court delivered its verdict in Ayodhya case ordering the disputed 2.27 acres of the land in the holy town in favour of the temple and ruled that 5-acres of land should be given to Sunni Waqf Board at an alternative site for building a mosque.