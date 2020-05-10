Pending Board exams in Rajasthan to be held after the end of lockdown, says Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra

Ending all speculations over the cancellation of the board exams, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has said the pending exams will be held after the end of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It may be recalled that the board examination papers were postponed by Rajasthan government after the coronavirus outbreak. “Once lockdown ends, the government will release the dates 10 days prior from the commencement of the examinations. The pending papers are likely to be conducted in the first week of June,” said the minister.

He added that proper social distancing will be ensured by the state government at the examination centres. “We are planning to increase the examination centres in order to make sure that there are enough gap between two students,” the minister said.

Notably, three papers of the class 10 examination were pending but the class 12 examinations are left with nearly all major papers, including English, Hindi, Mathematics and Geography when the exams were postponed by the state government.

Dotasra, however, said that the evaluation process of exam papers is on and the teachers have been asked to scrutinise the papers from home. “The evaluation process has already started for the papers that were conducted before lockdown. Accompanied with an education department official, we are sending answers sheets to respective teachers through private cabs,” Dotasra said.

The Rajasthan minister said that the result will be announced within four to six weeks after the completion of the examination process. “The board will take over a month to complete the examination process. If the board examination concludes in June-end or July, the result can be expected in August,” education minister said.

Dotasra also expressed concern over the delay in next year's academic session and said, “Most of the states will face this problem. I have raised the same concern to HRD minister in a webinar, where most of the state ministers and secretaries were present. He has assured us to look into this matter.”