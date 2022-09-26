People fed up of BJP rule, AAP will form govt in Gujarat, says Manish Sisodia

Ahmedabad: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia said at the end of his six-day poll campaign in Gujarat on Monday that people of the state were waiting for change from 27 years of Bharatiya Janata Party rule.

He campaigned in 14 northern districts of the state, covered as many Assembly seats and also held six roads shows.

"During my campaigning, the one thing people repeatedly told me was they have had enough of this (BJP) government. They want complete change. The common feeling among the public is they are fed up of 27 years of BJP rule," he told reporters.

"After six days of my journey, I can say the AAP is certainly going to form government here. The BJP is set to go. The people have understood there is a political party that talks about improving the condition of schools, hospitals, reducing power bills like we have done in Delhi and Punjab," he claimed.

During his campaign, people showed him a government hospital that was privatised in Palanpur, as well as a medical facility built at a cost of Rs 70 crore lying waste, he said.

People told him there is no such thing as "ho nahi sakta" (it cannot happen) in the lexicon of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he claimed, adding that people want to give the latter a chance in this state.

Sisodia said he hoped Assembly polls are held soon so that the new government can address issues of people in the state's northern districts.

"Water is a major issue in north Gujarat. People are not getting water, canals have broken. Cowshed operators say Rs 500 crore set aside for them by the government was never paid, even when they were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lumpy skin disease," he alleged.

On the possibility of Assembly polls being held soon, the Delhi deputy CM said his party was prepared and its teams were working hard for it.

Queried on AAP's stand on prohibition, which is in force in Gujarat, he said Kejriwal and the party's state leadership have reiterated that the policy will continue.

The parallel network of the liquor mafia will be stopped and there would be no hooch tragedies in the state if the AAP is voted to power, Sisodia asserted.