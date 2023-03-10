'People Go To Cambridge For Clicking Photos And We...': Nagaland BJP MLA Temjen Imna Along's Quirky Tweet On Rahul Gandhi's UK Visit

NEW DELHI: Amid a war of words between the Centre and the main opposition party Congress over Rahul Gandhi, Nagaland BJP leader Temjen Imna Along has taken a fresh swipe at the latter’s recent visit to the United Kingdom. The Nagaland BJP chief, who has earlier praised Rahul Gandhi’s UK trip with a ‘Manna Padega’ tweet, this time made fun of the Congress MP for going to the UK for getting his pictures clicked. Through a quirky tweet, Along compared him with PM Modi and said, “while others go abroad from clicking pictures, foreigners come to India to get themselves clicked with PM Narendra Modi.”

He also shared a photo of visiting Australian PM Anthony Albanese clicking a selfie with PM Modi, along with his tweet.

लोग Photo खिंचवाने Cambridge पहुंच जाते हैं !



और हम ?...

समझ गए न ? pic.twitter.com/qMGgtO0YgN — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 9, 2023

The latest tweet from the Nagaland BJP leader, who is extremely popular online for his humorous posts, has become an instant hit on Twitter and has garnered more than 30 thousand likes and over 3000 re-tweets within hours of being posted. Along recently commented on Rahul Gandhi's photo amid the raging war of words between the BJP and the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's speech in London.

Nagaland BJP MLA commented on a post made by the Congress' official handle. 'Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone' - says a photo of Rahul Gandhi in the post. Rahul Gandhi is seen in a suit with his hands in his pockets, smiling for the photograph while attending an interactive session at Chatham House in London.”

"One has to accept that the photo is nice. confidence and pose are next levels." Temjen tweeted evoking a tremendous response from social media users, who found it extremely hilarious.

मानना पड़ेगा,

Photo तो अच्छी आई



Confidence और Pose भी Next Level हैं — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 7, 2023

Rahul Gandhi is caught in the eye of a storm over his controversial United Kingdom visit. The ruling BJP has accused him of insulting India and democracy on foreign land. It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi made extremely critical remarks about India, the RSS, the India-China dispute, and other topics during his London visit.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's claim that opposition politicians' microphones are turned off in Parliament, the BJP cited Rahul Gandhi's Parliament attendance data, claiming that his attendance is far lower than the national and Kerala averages.

Rejecting BJP’s charge, the Congress said that the saffron brigade distorted, twisted, and defamed Rahul Gandhi's words about India's democracy, Parliament, and judiciary.