People have not forgotten 'jungle raj': Nitish Kumar's dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: Ahead of Bihar bypolls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (October 25) targeted Lalu Prasad without taking his name and said that people of Bihar have not forgotten the `jungle raj` and lawlessness during his tenure of 15 years.

Addressing a rally at Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district, Nitish Kumar said that crime rate was at its peak during 15 years of `husband-wife government` from 1990 to 2005.

"We have done so many things to uplift the living standard of people of Bihar. Improvement has come in education, health, road infrastructure and other sectors. During their tenures, people of Bihar stayed indoors after sunset. Murders and extortion were regular feature during the period of 1990 to 2005," Kumar said.

"Now, things have changed in the last 16 years. Bihar has come a long way in these years. The Bihar government has done good work during the pandemic. Even, the vaccination rate is higher in Bihar," Kumar said.

"Those who accuse us of not doing development should go on the ground and take feedback from the people. I came to Kusheshwar Asthan to urge voters to vote for JDU candidate Aman Hajari. He has lost his father who was the sitting MLA of his constituency as well as his mother recently," Kumar said.

Lalu Prasad reached Patna on Sunday (October 24) and will campaign for the bypolls on October 26 and 27.

The by-election for two seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur in Munger is scheduled on October 30 and the votes will be counted on November 2.

