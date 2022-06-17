The prophet's debate has also been debated in Bengal (Prophet Remarks Row). The fire broke out in several areas of Howrah. Sporadic incidents of violence have also come to the fore. Despite repeated warnings, the unrest could not be stopped. This time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opened up about it. According to her, there is no guarantee of life when there is no point in fighting, killing, spreading hatred. She also said that it is not the common people but the political leaders who promotes riot.

Along with the book launch at Dakshineswar on Thursday, the light and sound programme inaugurated by Chief Minister. It was there that she opened up about the turbulent atmosphere in the wake of the Prophet's controversy. She said, "I'm here today, not tomorrow, why should I fight? Why do we fight and kill? Why should we hate each other. Everyone needs to understand that religion is not one. I'm talking about all religions. Riots are never done by Hindus. Neither do Muslims. Sikhs and Christians also do not riots. Riots are done by some greedy leaders, whose heads are filled with dirty dustbins."

In the words of Mamata, "The brain is what keeps us going. Then the word comes out of the heart. The brain should be made a storehouse of humanity, not a dustbin. There are some people, all the time, like Kaikeyi-Manthara (Ramayana). There is no work. The humanity that will flow from the brain to the heart has stopped. My head has become a dustbin! They're pouring in bad things."