हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

People stay in Kashi when the end is near: Akhilesh Yadav's sharp jibe at PM Modi

BJP leader Narendra Modi is in his constituency Varanasi on a two-day visit.

People stay in Kashi when the end is near: Akhilesh Yadav&#039;s sharp jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is busy in heavy campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections these days, in an apparent jibe at his political rival Narendra Modi on Monday said, "people stay in Kashi when the end is near.”

It should be noted that BJP leader Narendra Modi is in his constituency Varanasi on a two-day tour. Earlier today, he inaugurated the phase of the famous ‘Kashi Dham Project.’

Yadav, who was addressing media during an election campaign today, was asked what does he think about the BJP government’s one-month cultural event in Varanasi.

In response, Yadav said, "It is good. Why only a month? He should stay for two months, three months. That is a good place to stay. When the end is near, people stay in Banaras.”

Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP, saying they should "avoid telling lies before the god.”

"They are good at telling lies in front of you and me. But one should avoid telling lies in front of the god,” he said.

The elections to the UP Assembly are due within three months and the SP claims that it will oust the BJP from power. Yadav also hit out at the BJP for taking the credit for developmental works, which he claimed were done by his government.

On Sunday, Akhilesh had claimed that it was during his tenure that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project was approved, for which he has "documentary evidence".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi that connects Kashi Vishwanath with the Ganga Ghats.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh Assembly electionsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyPM ModiVaranasi
Next
Story

Puducherry marks Saturdays as 'Pink Licence' days: What it means

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Neeraj Chopra To Shehnaaz Gill: Here's what Indians searched most on Google in 2021