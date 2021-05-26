Planning to see 'Super Blood Moon'? Here's how you can watch lunar eclipse online

New Delhi: The full moon on Wednesday (May 26) will be the year`s biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years. During the eclipse, the full moon will pass through the Earth`s shadow.

It would appear red, known as a "blood moon", as light is scattered through the Earth`s atmosphere, much like during sunset. In addition, the moon will be at perigee, or the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear about 7% larger than normal and 15% brighter or a "super moon," according to astronomers.

May`s full moon is known as the "Flower Moon" since it occurs when spring flowers are in bloom.

The eclipse will happen in the early morning hours on Wednesday (May 26) in western North America, with people in Alaska and Hawaii getting the best views. It can also be seen in southern Chile and Argentina.

Skygazers in all of Australia and New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia can see the eclipse on Wednesday (May 26) evening.

If you are in the part of the world from where you are not able to witness this grand natural phenomenon then don't be disappointed because many observatories and facilities will provide the webcast of the lunar eclipse.

Here is the list of platforms from where you can have a nice view of the "super moon":

1. The Griffith Observatory: This observatory in Los Angeles will stream live views beginning at 1:45 a.m. PT (0845 GMT).

https://griffithobservatory.org/event/lunar-eclipse-online-broadcast-may...

2. The Lowell Observatory: The facility in Flagstaff, Arizona, will start its broadcast at 2:30 a.m. PT (0930 GMT).

https://lowell.edu/event/streaming-lunar-eclipse-live

3. The Astronomical Society of South Australia: It will also broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ACST (0930 GMT).

http://assa.org.au/tle

The peak viewing time for the eclipse will be between 4:11 a.m. and 4:26 a.m. PT on the US West Coast or 9:11 p.m. to 9:26 p.m. AEST in Australia (1111 GMT to 1126 GMT), according to the observatories.

The next total lunar eclipse will be May 15-16, 2022.

