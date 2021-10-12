हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rakesh Asthana

Plea challenging Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana's appointment dismissed

The petitioner had prayed for quashing of the July 27 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing the Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as city police commissioner.

Plea challenging Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana&#039;s appointment dismissed
Zee News file pic

New Delhi: In a major relief to Delhi's Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the High Court on Tuesday (October 12) dismissed the petition filed to challenge his appointment. The order was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on a petition by lawyer Sadre Alam.

The petitioner had prayed for quashing of the July 27 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing the Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as city police commissioner.

The PIL also challenged the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to Rakesh Asthana.

According to the plea, "The impugned orders (of MHA) are in clear and blatant breach of the directions passed by the Supreme Court of India in Prakash Singh case as respondent no.2 (Asthana) did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months."

It further added, "no UPSC panel was formed for appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner; and the criteria of having a minimum tenure of two years has been ignored."

In its affidavit, the Centre has said that the appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner and the extension of his service tenure was done in public interest, keeping in mind the diverse law and order challenges faced by the national capital, which have national security implications as well as international and cross border implications. 

(With Agency Inputs)

