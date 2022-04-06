PM Modi addresses BJP workers on party's 42nd foundation day, lists three reasons why 2022 is 'very important' year

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day and listed three reasons why 2022 has become a 'very important' year.

"This year's foundation day has become very important due to three reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence; this is a major occasion for inspiration," PM Modi said.

"Second, rapidly changing global situation; new opportunities are coming up for India continuously. Third, BJP's double engine government came to power once again in four states recently. After three decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in Rajya Sabha," the prime minister said.

A special occasion for us BJP Karyakartas. Addressing on the Party's #SthapnaDiwas. https://t.co/KCUiiBDLcw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2022

He added that there was a time when people had accepted that be it a government of any party, nothing will be done for the country.

"There was despair. Today, every citizen of the country is proudly saying that the nation is changing and going ahead swiftly," PM Modi said.

"Today, there is such an India before the world that stands firm for its interests without any fear or pressure. When the entire world is divided into two rival factions, India is being viewed as a nation that can firmly speak about humanity," he added.

Two kinds of politics in country

Prime Minister Modi also took a jibe at the Opposition parties and said that there are two kinds of politics that are present in the country.

"One stands for 'parivar bhakti' and another for 'rashtra bhakti'," he said.

He said that the parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states.

They did not allow the country's young talent to come up and betrayed them, he said, without naming any party.

The parties in power earlier practised vote bank politics in which promises were made to some sections of the society while others were ignored, he said, adding that discrimination and corruption were "side effects of this politics."

PM Modi also asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and states have worked to take welfare schemes to every beneficiary without any discrimination and biases, reflecting the motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP general secretary Arun Singh had said that from April 7 to April 20, the party will organise programmes on the issue of social justice across the country.

During this campaign, party workers will spread awareness about public welfare schemes of the Modi government, he had said. Programmes will also be held during the campaign to mark BR Ambedkar birth anniversary on April 14, Singh had stated.

Live TV