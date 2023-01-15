Vande Bharat Express train signifies 'India wants best of everything', says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 15, 2023) flagged off the new Vande Bharat connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam and said the Express train signifies that "India wants the best of everything". Addressing the gathering virtually, Prime Minister Modi said Vande Bharat is a "symbol of new India's capability and resolve".

"Vande Bharat is a symbol of that India which has chosen the path of rapid development," he said.

This train is the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and is the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.

PM Modi said that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are getting "a grand gift" which will connect the shared heritage of the two states.

"The train reflects an India which is eager towards its dreams and aspirations, an India that wants to achieve its goal, an India that strives for excellence, an India that wants to deliver the best to its citizens, and an India that has broken the shackles of the mentality of slavery and heading towards atmanirbharta," he said.

Saying that festivities connect all parts of the country, Prime Minister Modi said that Indian Railways also connects by traversing the length and breadth of the country providing opportunity to understand, know and connect various parts of the country in the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

Vande Bharat trains have covered 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth

Prime Minister Modi underlined the speed of work that is taking place with regard to Vande Bharat trains and mentioned that this is the second Vande Bharat that has been operationalized within 15 days.

This indicates the speed of change on the ground, he said.

He also highlighted the indigenous character of Vande Bharat trains and their impact and pride in the minds of the people.

Modi informed that the seven Vande Bharat trains have covered the cumulative distance of 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth.

Glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy. https://t.co/FadvxI0ZNQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

More than 40 lakh passengers have traveled in Vande Bharat trains so far, he said.

Today traveling by Indian Railway is becoming a pleasant experience

Prime Minister Modi also said that today traveling by Indian Railway is becoming a pleasant experience.

Many Railway Stations reflect the image of modern India, he said.

"Work done in the last 7-8 years will transform the Indian Railway in the coming 7-8 years," he added.

PM Modi elaborated on the measures like vista dome coaches and heritage trains to promote tourism, Kisan Rail to carry agricultural produce to far-flung markets, more than 2 dozen cities have got Metro network, and a futuristic rapid rail transit system is emerging fast.