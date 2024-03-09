PM Modi Inaugurates World’s Longest Twin-Lane 'Sela Tunnel' In Arunachal: All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long trip to Arunachal Pradesh this Saturday. During the visit, he unveiled the crucial "Sela Tunnel" and initiated developmental initiatives totaling ₹55,000 crore for the northeastern states in Arunachal Pradesh. In his remarks, PM expressed, "I am privileged to contribute to the progress of all the Northeastern states in this celebration of a developed Northeast today." The tunnel is said to be the world's longest twin-lane tunnel. He also laid the foundation stone for around 20 development projects. The tunnel, situated at an elevation of 13,000 feet, will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Here are five points you need to know about the Sela Tunnel:

1. Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at an expenditure of ₹825 crore, this project encompasses two tunnels—Tunnel 1 stretching 1,003 metres and Tunnel 2, a 1,595-metre twin-tube tunnel. The initiative also involves the establishment of two roads spanning 8.6 kilometers. The tunnel is designed to accommodate a traffic density of 3,000 cars and 2,000 trucks per day, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kmph.

2. The tunnel holds significant importance as it ensures all-weather connectivity to Tawang, situated along the border with China. Moreover, it promises to reduce travel time to Tawang by at least an hour, facilitating the swift deployment of weapons, soldiers, and equipment to areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

3. Strategically located near Sela Pass, the tunnel addresses the challenges posed by the closure of the Balipara-Charidwar-Tawang Road for extended periods due to snowfall and landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

4. Once operational, the tunnel will offer year-round transportation routes for the residents of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, both tourists exploring the district and the armed forces are set to reap advantages from its functionality.

5. The foundation of the project was laid by PM Modi in February 2019, with a cost estimation of Rs 697 crore, but work got delayed due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.