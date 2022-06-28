Munich: At the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India`s position clear on the Ukraine conflict reiterating that there must be an immediate end to the hostilities and a resolution should be reached by choosing the path of dialogue and diplomacy. During a press conference here on Monday, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "On Russia-Ukraine, PM made India`s position clear including an immediate end to hostilities; dialogue & diplomacy to resolve the situation."

Replying to a question on India`s stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kwatra also highlighted that PM Modi has spoken with the world leaders on the knockdown effect of the conflict in Eastern Europe on the food security crisis, especially on the vulnerable countries, adding "PM also put forward knockdown effect of the conflict on food security crisis, especially on vulnerable countries."

India is looked upon as a solution provider by all which was quite evident by the body language and camaraderie of leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during PM`s visit to G7 Summit in Germany.

Ever since the war started on February 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been appealing to both Russia and Ukraine for peace and an end to hostilities. PM Modi had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested that a direct conversation between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts to deal with the ongoing conflict.

PM Modi had also spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

On June 26-27, PM Modi attended the G7 Summit in Germany, held meetings with world leaders as well as interacted with the Indian diaspora. During a press conference, Kwatra said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s presence at the G7 summit showed that India`s presence is valued by all and that India is looked upon as a solution provider by all. You would have seen the body language and camaraderie of leaders with our PM."

In an instance of bonhomie between the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world that caught the eye of viewers, US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him at the venue of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany on Monday.

India is among the five partner countries invited to attend the G7 Summit. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today welcomed the Prime Minister at Schloss Elmau, ahead of the G7 Summit.

Providing details of the sessions at G7 Summit, Kwatra noted, "In the first session, PM Modi spoke on climate, energy, and health while in the second session PM addressed issues of food security and gender equality emphasizing India`s women-led development approach." PM Modi will be departing for UAE in the morning of June 28, Kwatra added.

India`s approach transitioned from `women`s development` to `women-led development': PM Modi

At a session on gender equality at G7 Summit in Germany, PM Modi emphasized that India`s approach had transitioned from `women`s development` to `women-led development`. At the session on `Stronger Together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality` at G7 Summit in Germany, PM Modi said, "where gender equality is concerned, today, India`s approach is moving from `women`s development` to `women-led development`."

He also commended the work of the women frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding "More than 6 million Indian women frontline workers kept our citizens safe during the pandemic. Our women scientists made a big contribution to developing vaccines and test kits in India. More than one million female volunteers in India are active in providing rural health, whom we call `ASHA workers`. Just last month, the World Health Organization honoured these Indian ASHA workers with its `2022 Global Leaders Award`."

During the session, PM Modi also noted the contribution of women in national and state politics, adding "If all the elected leaders in India from local government to the national government are counted, more than half of them are women, and the total number will be in millions. This shows that Indian women are fully involved in real decision-making today."

PM Modi takes cognizance of global inflation and food security issues

Prime Minister Modi said that next year, India is going to chair the G20 and with this opportunity, India will maintain close dialogue with G7-countries on other issues, including post-COVID recovery, under the G20 platform. PM Modi also took notice of the prevailing global issues and said India is all for "peace". "We are meeting amid an atmosphere of global tension. India has always been in favour of peace."

"Taking cognizance of the global inflation and food security issues, PM Modi continued saying, "The rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all the countries. The energy and security of developing countries is particularly at risk. In this challenging time, India has supplied food grains to many countries in need."

PM Modi apprised the leaders of how India helped neighbours like Afghanistan and SriLanka at this time of economic crisis, adding "We have dispatched about 35,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the last few months. And even after the heavy earthquake there, India was the first country to deliver relief materials. We are also helping our neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure food security."

Delivering his suggestions on the subject of global food security, PM Modi said, "We must focus on the availability of fertilizers, and keep the value chains of fertilizers smooth at a global scale. We are trying to increase the production of fertilizers in India and seek cooperation from G7 countries in this regard."

He further said, "Second, India has immense agricultural manpower compared to the countries of the G7. Indian agricultural skills have helped give new life to traditional agricultural products like cheese and olive in some of the countries of the G7. Can the G7 create a structured system for the widespread use of Indian agricultural talent in its member countries? With the help of traditional talent of India`s farmers, food security will be ensured to G7 countries."

In his remarks during the session, PM Modi noted that next year, the World is celebrating the International Year of Millets and on this occasion, "we should run a campaign to promote a nutritious alternative like millets." "Millets can make a valuable contribution to ensuring food security in the world.," he said. In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister said, "Finally, I would like to draw the attention of all of you to the `natural farming` revolution taking place in India. Your experts can study this experiment. We have shared a non-paper on this subject with all of you."

(With ANI Inputs)