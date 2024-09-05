PM Modi Meets Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, Four MoUs Signed - Key Details

PM Modi In Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two nations. Modi is on a two-day visit to Singapore at Wong's invitation.

Before their official talks, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Singapore Parliament House and signed the visitor's book. The meeting holds significance as it marks the first interaction between the two leaders since Wong took office as Singapore's premier and Modi began his third term as India's prime minister. The two countries signed four MoUs.

#WATCH | Several MoUs signed between India and Singapore in the fields of Digital Technologies, Health and Medicine, Educational Cooperation & Skills Development and India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore… pic.twitter.com/mowXSLxzaB — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

Ahead of the talks with Wong, Modi received a red carpet-welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there. "A new chapter in - ties: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established. PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST held a productive meeting in Singapore today," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X after the meeting.

"The leaders agreed to elevate the - ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability," he said. The meeting between the two leaders comes days after Wong took over and Modi began his third term as prime minister.

Later in the day, PM Modi will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Several agreements are expected to be signed between India and Singapore, covering areas like digital technologies, healthcare, education, skills development, and semiconductor collaboration.