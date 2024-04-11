PM Modi Reveals How He Used An Airlines Scheme To Travel Extensively In US Before Joining Politics

NEW DELHI: In an enlightening revelation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights into his extensive travels across the United States even before his political career took off. Speaking exclusively to US magazine Newsweek, PM Modi disclosed that he had explored 29 states of the USA even before assuming the role of Chief Minister of Gujarat. His affinity for travel and engagement with the Indian diaspora formed the bedrock of these early experiences.

Meticulous Planning And Connect With Diaspora

PM Modi elaborated on his meticulous planning, often aided by maps, to navigate his travels across the US. Notably, he relied on the support of the Indian diaspora, who played a pivotal role in facilitating his exploration of diverse locations within the country. This collaboration not only enriched his understanding of the diaspora but also fostered strong connections that would later prove beneficial in his political journey.

The US Airline Schemes And Monthly Discounts

Revealing an interesting facet of his travel strategy, PM Modi disclosed his utilization of a scheme offered by Delta Airlines, which provided unlimited monthly discounts. Despite the constraints of no luggage allowance and seat reservations, PM Modi ingeniously optimized his travel by opting for red-eye flights and longer journeys to avoid hotel stays. This allowed him to immerse himself in the Indian community across the US, fostering deeper bonds and insights.

Diaspora As Global Ambassadors

PM Modi acknowledged the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in enhancing India's global prominence. He commended their achievements, which have become a source of pride and admiration worldwide, portraying them as invaluable ambassadors for the nation on the global stage.

Vision For India's Future

In addition to his early experiences, PM Modi shared his vision for India's future, emphasizing inclusive growth and sustainable development. As he prepares for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi reflected on India's remarkable journey under his leadership, highlighting the government's commitment to fulfilling promises and fostering inclusive progress.

India's Growing Superpower Status

PM Modi underscored India's trajectory towards becoming an emerging superpower, fueled by rapid economic growth and expanding global influence. He emphasized the nation's demographic dividend and its significant role in shaping global affairs, particularly in the context of India's strategic relations with the United States.

Commitment To Sustainable Growth

Highlighting the government's commitment to sustainable development, PM Modi outlined various initiatives aimed at advancing renewable energy, and infrastructure development, and meeting international commitments such as those outlined in the Paris Agreement. This commitment underscores India's proactive stance towards addressing global challenges while fostering its own development.