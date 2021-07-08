PM Modi’s newly-inducted Council of Ministers to meet BJP chief JP Nadda today

New Delhi: A day after the swearing-in ceremony of various new ministers in the Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers will meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda at party headquarters on Thursday (July 8). As per ANI report, the newly inducted ministers will meet the BJP chief at party headquarters.

— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

The oath ceremony which took place on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan, witnessed 43 leaders getting inducted into the Union council. The 77-member Council of Ministers includes 30 Cabinet ministers, two ministers of state with independent charge, and 45 ministers of state. Among major overhaul of the ministers, Ashwini Vaishnaw was allocated the Ministry of Railways, Jyotiraditya Scindia took over the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Mansukh Mandaviya was given the Health ministry after senior leader Harsh Vardhan had to step down.

Seven women MPs including Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar took oath as union ministers in the new Cabinet.

Bigwigs incldung Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' resigned on Wednesday paving way for the new ministers.

Meanwhile, the council is also expected to meet PM Modi in the evening around 5 today.

(With agency inputs)

