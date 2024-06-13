PM Modi Swearing-In: Congress MP Lashes Out At BJP, Alleges Armed Forces Disrespected

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday raked up the alleged violation of protocol in seating arrangements of Chief of Defense Services (CDS) and three Service Chiefs during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet. Speaking to news agency ANI, the Congress leader alleged that the CDS and three Service Chiefs were made to sit in the back rows while businessmen and actors were seated in the front. "Protocol was violated during the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Central Government. CDS and the three Service Chiefs were made to sit way back. Businessmen and actors were seated before them," he said.

Condemning the incident, the Rohtak MP called it a disrespect for the armed forces of the country and demanded an answer from the centre.

"This is very unfortunate, we condemn this. Who is responsible for this? Is this the respect for the armed forces of the country? Government should answer this. This is a country of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. We will not let it become the country of Jai Dhanwaan...', Hooda added.

#WATCH | Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda says, "Protocol was violated during the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Central Government. CDS and the three Service Chiefs were made to sit way back. Businessmen and actors were seated before them. This is very… pic.twitter.com/3E7X6wkaYL — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

Internet Fumes After CDS, Service Chiefs Made To Sit In Back Rows

The picture of the CDS and three Service Chiefs sitting in the back rows during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making rounds on the social media. Many users have highlighted how businessman Mukesh Ambani, his son and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan were made to sit in the front rows. Congress party leaders and handles also took a jibe at the government by sharing the viral picture and called it a 'disrectpect' of the Armed forces.