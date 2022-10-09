PM Modi to begin three-day Gujarat visit today to inaugurate projects worth Rs 14,500 crores

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (October 9, 2022) begin his three-day visit to Gujarat to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 14,500 crores. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will begin his trip to his home state from Modhera in Mehsana, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,900 crore. The Prime Minister will also declare Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

The other projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in Mehsana include the Gauge Conversion of the Sabarmati-Jagudan segment of the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Gauge Conversion project; ONGC’s Nandasan Geological oil production project; Sujalam Sufalam Canal from Kherava to Shingoda Lake; Dharoi Dam Based Vadnagar Kheralu and Dharoi Group Reform Scheme; project of four laning of a section of Bechraji Modhera -Chanasma state highway; project to expand a section of Unja-Dasaj Upera Ladol (Bhankhar Approach Road); New Building of Regional Training Centre, Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Mehsana; and Projection Mapping at Sun Temple at Modhera, among others.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that include four laning of a section of NH-68 from Patan to Gozariya; a water treatment plant at Chalasan village of Jotana taluka of Mehsana district; a new automated milk powder plant and UHT milk carton plant at Dudhsagar Dairy; Redevelopment & Reconstruction of General Hospital Mehsana; and Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for Mehsana and other districts of North Gujarat, among others.

Following this, he will visit the Modheshwari Mata Temple and the Sun temple.

On October 10, Prime Minister Modi will first inaugurate various projects in Amod in Bharuch, and will then inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, he is scheduled to dedicate various projects in Jamnagar.

In Amod, Bharuch, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore, including the Bulk Drug Park in Jambusar. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Deep Sea Pipeline Project in Dahej; phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks. These include four Tribal Industrial Parks which will come up in Valia (Bharuch), Amirgadh (Banaskantha), Chakaliya (Dahod) and Vanar (Chhota Udaipur); Agro Food Park at Mudetha (Banaskantha); Sea Food Park at Kakwadi Danti (Valsad); and MSME Park at Khandivav (Mahisagar).

In Ahmedabad, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of the educational complex Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, while in Jamnagar, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,460 crore. These projects relate to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

On October 11, Prime Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stones of various healthcare facilities of around Rs 1,300 crore in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad.

Modi's visit to Gujarat comes ahead of the Assembly elections in December this year.