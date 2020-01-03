PM Modi to chair first Council of Ministers meet today, focus on anti-CAA protests, economic slowdown

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair the first meeting of his Council of Ministers in the New Year 2020 shortly after inaugurating the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru on Friday. The PM is expected to arrive in the national capital by the evening to chair the crucial meeting which is likely to discuss the current economic slowdown and the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that rocked the nation over the past couple of weeks.

The meeting will be held at the Pravasi Bharatiya Bhavan. The meeting comes amid reports of possible cabinet expansion.

PM Modi held his last cabinet meeting with his Council of Ministers on December 21 at the Gujarat Bhawan.

It may be noted that the PM addressed the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), GKVK in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon. The event was attended by more than 15,000 people which includes Nobel Laureates, scientists, intellectuals, academicians, policymakers, researchers, students.

This year's theme of the Indian Science Congress is “Science and Technology: Rural Development.”

The Prime Minister is currently on the last leg of his two-day visit to Karnataka.