Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2784490https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-wishes-indian-contingent-success-at-paris-paralympics-2024-2784490.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi Wishes Indian Contingent Success At Paris Paralympics 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his best wishes to India's athletes at the Paris Paralympics 2024, praising their courage and determination as an inspiration for the nation.

|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 10:00 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Wishes Indian Contingent Success At Paris Paralympics 2024

PM Modi Wishes Indian Contingent At Paris Paralympics New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the very best to India's contingent at the Paris Paralympics 2024, saying the courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation.

In a post on X, Modi said, "140 crore Indians wish our contingent at the Paris #Paralympics 2024 the very best." "The courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation. Everyone is rooting for their success," he said, using the hashtag 'Cheer4Bharat'.

The summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter on Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games. More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports over the next 11 days.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test
DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia Launches Drones, Missiles Towards Kyiv
DNA Video
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?